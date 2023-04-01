Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Low level instability and moisture embedded in the trade wind flow coupled with the presence of the upper level trough could trigger unsettled weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent possible or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent ppssible or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with possible gusts up to 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet, with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲, 𝗮 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀.

Sunset today: 6:32 a.m.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.