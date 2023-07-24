Synopsis: Available low level moisture within the trade wind flow may result in a few brief showers over the British Virgin Islands today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief afternoon showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-Northeast at 19 to 28 km/h or 12 to 17 mph today and increasing to 35 km/h 0r 22 mph by tonight. Gusts to 52 km/h or 32 mph are possible in some showers and over elevated terrain..

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet today but increasing to 2.1 meters or 7 feet in the waters east of the island tonight. A small craft caution is in effect and an advisory will come into effect for these waters later today..

Sunset today: 6:56 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life