Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to move across the area and could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands today. By tonight into tomorrow, moisture and instability associated with an active tropical wave will gradually move into the area and significantly heighten the chances for showers and thunderstorm activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times with a moderate chance of thunderstorms developing.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet. 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗻𝗱𝘀

Sunset today: 6:43 pm.

