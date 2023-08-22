Synopsis: As a relatively moist and marginally unstable airmass continues to sit across the area, this coupled with light southerly winds and daytime heating could lead to localized shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies initially, with locally cloudy spells and periods of localized showers mainly during the afternoon hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 6 to 13 km/h or 3 to 8 mph becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:41 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life