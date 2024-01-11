Synopsis: Relatively unstable atmospheric conditions are likely across the British Virgin Islands as moisture associated with a shear line moves into the area.
Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Winds: East at 20 to 35 km/h or 13 to 22 mph, with higher spells over elevated terrain..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet with northerly swells of up to 1.5 meters or 5 feet. Therefore a High Surf Advisory remains in effect.
Sunset today: 6:01 pm.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life