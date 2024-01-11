Synopsis: Relatively unstable atmospheric conditions are likely across the British Virgin Islands as moisture associated with a shear line moves into the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 20 to 35 km/h or 13 to 22 mph, with higher spells over elevated terrain..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet with northerly swells of up to 1.5 meters or 5 feet. Therefore a High Surf Advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:01 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola