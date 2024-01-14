Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow, will continue to move across the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:02 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola