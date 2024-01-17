Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to persist across the region due to a tight pressure gradient. Pockets of moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph and gusting to 53 km/h or 33 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. Therefore high surf and a small craft advisories are in effect mainly for the northern and eastern coasts of the islands..

Sunset today: 6:04 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life