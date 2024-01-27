Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Seas : 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. High surf advisory to affect reefs and exposed northern and north-facing coastlines with relatively shallow, gently to moderately sloping, nearshore areas today. Small craft advisory mainly for open waters on the Atlantic side of the islands out to 20 nautical miles.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.