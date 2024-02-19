Synopsis: Despite the presence of a relatively stable airmass, shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area today, with little to no shower activity tonight.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing afternoon showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 10 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: Southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:21 pm.

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP