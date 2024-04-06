Synopsis: A broad area of high pressure is the dominant feature. However a weak low level trough, as well as available moisture, will heighten the chances for brief cloudiness and showers on Sunday.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP https://apps.apple.com/…/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372