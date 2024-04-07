Synopsis: Some shallow moisture and instability associated with a prefrontal trough will increase the chances of showers across the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 8 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable tonight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

