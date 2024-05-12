Synopsis: Low moisture levels and a fairly stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity today across the region. Air quality will be poor due to the presence of the Sahara Dust.



Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers during the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair.

Winds: Southeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph becoming light and variable tonight.

Seas: 0.6 to 1 metres or 2 to 3 feet..

Sunset today: 6:44 pm.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.