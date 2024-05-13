Synopsis: Low moisture levels and a stable atmosphere will continue to restrict shower activity across the islands.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of afternoon showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly Fair

Winds: East at 9 to 22 km/h or 5 to 12 mph…

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 3 to 4 feet…

Sunset today: 6:44 pm.

