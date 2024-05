Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: A marginal increase in atmospheric moisture associated with an approaching tropical wave, along with shallow low level patches moving across the area on a moderate trade wind flow will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands later today into tonight.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today:聽 6:49 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.