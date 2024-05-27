WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Lingering instability associated with the passage of a tropical wave, along with available low level patches moving across the area on a moderate trade wind flow will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands today with these chances gradually diminishing into tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life