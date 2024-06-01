Synopsis: Dry and hazy conditions will persist across the area today. However, moisture and weak instability could trigger brief passing showers.
Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers
Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:51 pm.
