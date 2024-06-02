Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave, along with available low level patches will gradually heighten the chances for shower activity across the area later today into tonight and tomorrow. Rainfall total of up to 25.4mm or 1 inch is possible during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies initially, with a gradual increase in cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers later today.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:52 pm.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗯𝘃𝗶.𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀..

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP

https://apps.apple.com/ie/app/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bviddmapp

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.