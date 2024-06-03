WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Instability and available moisture will likely to maintain periods of cloudiness, showers, and possible thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East to Southeast 10 to 29 km/h or 16 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:52 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life