WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Instability and moisture across the area will maintain unsettled weather conditions across the islands over the next 24 hours. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 5 to 50.8 mm or 0.2 to 2 inches.

Weather today: Mostly Cloudy and hazy with periods of passing showers and 60 percent or moderate chance thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Mostly Cloudy and hazy with periods of passing showers.

Winds: Southeast at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:52 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life