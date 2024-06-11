WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Considerably low moisture levels in the atmosphere across the area associated with subsidence due to the presence of a high pressure ridge will continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and warm conditions in general.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:55 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life