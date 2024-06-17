WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Moisture and instability ahead of an approaching tropical wave, coupled with light winds and daytime heating could trigger periods of localized shower activity across the area today. By tonight, the bulk of the tropical wave will move into the area and further heighten the chances for shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the islands during that time. Given that some places are already saturated, along with the potential for moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms during the next 24 hours, flash flood advisories may become necessary at some point during that time. Additionally, rainfall total in excess of 25.4mm or 1 inch is quite possible during the forecast period.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies initially, with periods of increased cloudiness and localized showers developing. Some showers could be locally heavy at times accompanied by an isolated thunderstorm.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a heightened chance of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:56 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life