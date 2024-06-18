WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with the presence of a tropical wave, coupled with light southeasterly winds and daytime heating will maintain a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity across the area during the next 24 hours. Rainfall totals in excess of 50.8mm or 2 inches are likely during the forecast period. With the anticipation of more heavy rainfall, along with an already saturated earth, flash flood alerts will become necessary during that time.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 22 km/h or 5 to 14 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:57 pm.

