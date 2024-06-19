WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Lingering instability and moisture combined with a trough in the upper levels may generate periods of cloudiness and showers with the possibility of thunderstorms across the British Virgin Islands. Rainfall totals of 25.4 mm or 1 inch or more may be possible and a flash flood advisory may become necessary on short notice.

Weather today: Cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast then becoming east at 9 to 31 km/h or 6 to 20 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:57 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards/ Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life