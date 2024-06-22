Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system will be dominant across the area over the next 24 hours. During this time, patches of low level clouds will continue to move across the islands.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:57 pm.