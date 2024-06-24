WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave along with available low level patches will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity across the area today, with these chances gradually diminishing into tonight.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by isolated thunderstorms mainly during the morning, with gradual improvements later this afternoon.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

