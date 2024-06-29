Synopsis: The presence of a weak, fast moving tropical wave along with available low level patches could lead to a heightened chance for shower activity across the area today, with gradual improvements going into tonight.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.