Synopsis: A relatively stable airmass associated with a high pressure ridge will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity across the area today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. Therefore a small craft advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.