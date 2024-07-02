WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: As Hurricane Beryl moves further away from the area, lingering moisture and instability could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area today, with gradual improvements into tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies initially with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers, with gradual improvements thereafter.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East at 26 to 41 km/h to 16 to 25 mph, reaching as high as 52 km/h or 32 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet. Therefore a small craft advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life