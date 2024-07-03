WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Meanwhile, a tropical wave could increase the chance of showers by later today.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 23 to 40 km/h or 14 to 25 mph and possible gusting to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect..

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life