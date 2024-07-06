Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable atmospheric conditions associated with the presence of a high prezssure ridge along with Saharan dust haze in the atmosphere across the area will continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy conditions in general.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.