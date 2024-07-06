EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Dry and stable atmospheric conditions coupled with Sahara dust will limit the development of showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy skies

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola