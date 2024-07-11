WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Weak moisture and instability associated with the presence of a tropical wave along with shallow low level patches moving across the area on a moderate trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

