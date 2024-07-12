WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: As a Tropical wave advances into the area, unsettled weather conditions are likely over the British Virgin Islands.

Weather today: Cloudy with showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 17 to 33 km/h or 10 to 21 mph with possible higher gusts of up to 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory goes into effect tonight.

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life