WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A decline in moisture along with an influx of Saharan dust across the region will stifle shower activity across the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 19 mph..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lorne Salmon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

