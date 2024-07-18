WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions are likely as a ridge acts to inhibit significant shower activity. However, pockets of moisture on the wind flow may generate periods of cloudiness and showers. Additionally, the presence of Saharan dust is likely to reduce air quality across the British Virgin Islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with possible higher gusts of up to 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore, small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:57 pm

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

