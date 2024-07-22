Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a weak trough traversing the Northeast Caribbean will heighten the chances of showers across the islands today. A reduction in moisture and instability this evening will reduce the chances of showers. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 6 to 13 mm or 0.20 to 0.50 inch.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph..

Seas: 1 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:56 pm

