WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Shallow clouds embedded within a moderate to sometimes fresh breeze will continue to be pushed over the Leeward and BVI’s and these could produce brief passing showers over these islands at times.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy skies with a 40 percent of moderate chance of brief passing showers

Winds: East at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gust to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8meters or 4 to 6 feet; Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:51 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life