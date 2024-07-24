Synopsis: Pockets of moisture in association with a trough may generate low level patches of cloudiness and showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible higher gusts up to 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:56 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life