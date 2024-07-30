WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: The presence of an approaching tropical wave combined with an area of disturbed weather will gradually heighten the chances for shower activity across the area later today, with the likelihood of even more shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the islands later tonight and especially tomorrow.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies initially, with a gradual increase in cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers mainly after midday.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with periods of showers later tonight into tomorrow, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h 8 to 16 mph..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:54 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life