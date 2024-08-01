WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability from a tropical wave will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity across the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers

Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:47 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life