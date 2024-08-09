Synopsis: The passage of a Tropical Wave will generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands overnight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 17 to 33 km/h or 10 to 21 mph with possible higher gusts of 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life