WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability from the passage of a tropical wave, along with low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow , will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times and a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm developing.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:48 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life