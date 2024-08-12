WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Leading moisture and instability ahead of the tropical disturbance will generate cloudy period and showers from tonight; however, as the system comes closer to the area the a tropical storm conditions are likely by tomorrow. The British Virgin Islands remains under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and moderate or 40% chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: Easterly at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with gusts up to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet, a small craft advisory is likely to go in effect later today.

Sunset today: 6:47 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life