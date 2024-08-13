WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Moisture and Instability associated with Tropical Storm Ernesto will result in unstable weather conditions across the area. Rainfall totals of 101.6 mm to 152.4 mm or 4 to 6 inches are possible.

Weather today: Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with showers and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms

Winds: South-southeast at 28 to 43 km/h or 17 to 26 mph with possible higher gusts of 65 km/h or 40 mph..

Seas: 2.4 to 3.7 meters or 8 to 12 feet. Therefore a small craft warning is in effect..

Sunset today: 6:46 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige/ Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

