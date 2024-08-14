WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Tropical storm Ernesto continues to generate unsettled weather conditions across the British Virgin Islands. Rainfall totals of 101.6 to 152.4 are possible.

Weather today: Overcast with showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with showers and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms

Winds: Southeast to south at 28 to 48 km/h or 17 to 30 mph with possible higher gusts of up to 100 km or 62 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. A small craft warning remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:46 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige/ Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life