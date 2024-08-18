Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will persist across the area. Available low level moisture embedded within the trade wind flow, could trigger a few passing showers over the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 6 to 26 km/h or 3 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:44 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life