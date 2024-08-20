Synopsis: Moisture associated with a tropical wave will likely to increase the chance of showers across the area by later today into Wednesday.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-northeast 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:41 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life