WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Moisture and instability trailing the passage of a tropical wave, along with low level patches moving across the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:40 pm.

