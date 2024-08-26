WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A trough and associated moisture and instability across the Windward islands could trigger few brief showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East 13 to 22 km/h or 8 to 14 mph and becoming lighter at times.

Seas: 1 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet..

Sunset today: 6:37 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life