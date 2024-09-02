WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will continue to heighten the chances of showers across the region. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 6 and 19 mm or 0.25 to 0.75 inch.

Weather today: Cloudy with showers and a 50 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with an 80 percent or very high chance of showers, and a 50 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: Easterly at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with gusts reaching 52 km/h or 32 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is now in effect mainly for the waters east and north of the islands..

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lorne Salmon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life